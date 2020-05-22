George Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gary Sinise & More to Honor Veterans in PBS' 'National Memorial Day Concert'

This Memorial Day, Hollywood's biggest names are honoring those who have served their country.

Stars like George Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Evans and many more are taking part in PBS' National Memorial Day Concert, airing this Sunday, May 24. Hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, the show will features performances and appearances by A-listers, who will give shout-outs to veterans, military and Gold Star families, Wounded Warriors and today’s heroes, including first responders, doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, truck drivers, postal workers, and all those working the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Sinise ahead of the special, where he shared how it all came together amid the pandemic.

"Joe and I got together at my office with a skeleton crew, and couple of camera guys," he shared. "And obviously, we've got thirty years of content from 30 years worth of doing this wonderful concert. So they're picking special pieces and they're gonna plug those in. I think it will be a great show."

The two also launched a new campaign, Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service at the Gary Sinise Foundation, to raise funds and help the frontline workers during this time.

Meanwhile, get prepared to see Sinise along with Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Milo Ventimiglia, as well as General Colin Powell, Cynthia Erivo, Renée Fleming, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Trace Adkins and more during the PBS event. The National Symphony Orchestra will also deliver a poignant performance of the national anthem by Christopher Jackson and a special message from General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The National Memorial Day Concert will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on PBS. For more info, watch the video above.