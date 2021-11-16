George Clooney Recalls 'Very Emotional' Moment He and Amal Decided to Have Kids

George Clooney's entire outlook on life changed when he met his wife, Amal Clooney. The 60-year-old actor spoke about his change in perspective on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, noting that he did a complete 360.

"I didn't want to get married. I didn't want to have kids and then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love and I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different," George said of Amal. "Literally, the first moment I met her, I was like, 'Well, this is the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I'd ever met.' Then I thought, 'Why can't I find somebody like that?' We just met as friends and then a few months later I was in London... and I brought her to Abbey Road where there's an 150-piece orchestra. I thought, 'If you can't impress anybody here, then you can't impress [them].'"

George and Amal tied the knot in 2014 and are parents 4-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, but they hadn't always wanted to have kids.

"It was a discussion. Because we didn't discuss getting married. I just dropped it on her, and it was a surprise," George explained. "We'd been married for about a year, and we were at a friend's house and they had a kid there that was loud and obnoxious and I was like, 'Ugh, s**t.'"

Oddly, that experience inspired the couple to have a conversation about becoming parents.

"We went outside for a walk. And she'd never thought about it really," George said of Amal. "And she said, 'We're awfully lucky in life.' And I said, 'Yeah we are. Lucky we found each other.' And she said, 'Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.' And I thought about it for maybe a minute of silence, the two of us sat there. I don't think any of us had made a decision, and I just said, 'Well, I'm in if you're in.' And she just said, 'I think we should try.'"

Neil Mockford/GC Images

The Oscar winner admitted to being surprised by his reaction to the decision. "I have to say, it was very emotional because I was very convinced that was my lot in life and was comfortable with that," he said of never having children.

Then after deciding to have a child, George was very surprised to discover he was having twins.

"I didn't know I'd have twins," he admitted, saying that he learned the news while doing an ultrasound at the doctor. "They go, 'It's a baby boy!' And I go, 'Baby boy? Fantastic!' And then they go, 'And the other one is a girl!' And I go, 'Oh s**t.' Her sister has twins and I was gobsmacked. I was kind of up for one. Oh, I love it [now], and thank god they have each other during the pandemic. They were together."

George couldn't stop gushing about his children, saying, "You come in the room and they have opinions and they're funny and they pull pranks on me. And I just look at them thinking, 'I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised at how happy I am.' It's a very odd thing."

He also shared a cute tradition his son practices in the mornings.

"Alexander every morning, eight in the morning, bangs on our bedroom door and I go, 'Who is it?' And he goes, 'It is I, Alexander Clooney!' And I open up the door and he comes running in and I laugh out loud," George said. "I laugh every day."