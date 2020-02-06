George Floyd Will Be Laid to Rest Next Week Following Memorial Services in 3 States

NBC news reports that the memorial tributes will be held in the three cities in which Floyd lived. The first service will be held Thursday at the Trask Word and Worship Center at North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Floyd was killed.

Among those who will eulogize Floyd is Rev. Al Sharpton, according to a post Sharpton shared on Twitter on Monday.

Then on Saturday, a memorial service will be held in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. The final service will be held in Houston on June 9, where he will be laid to rest following a viewing, which will be held at Fountain of Grace Church.

Attendance will be limited due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, according to reports.

Meanwhile, boxer Floyd Mayweather has reached out to the family of the late George Floyd directly, offering to pay for his funeral costs, multiple outlets report.

ET has reached out to representatives for Mayweather for comment.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than eight minutes.

The incident -- along with several other recent incidents of police brutality, systemic racism and bigotry -- has led to protests across America and around the world.