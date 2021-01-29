Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

These days, you really can't have too many face masks in your life. And now that chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced that double masking likely helps to slow the spread of COVID-19, having an ample amount of face masks, both reusable and disposable, is more important than ever before.

Luckily, Gap is offering its face mask sets (which each include three masks) for $5 -- yes, you read that right. Typically speaking, Gap's mask sets sell for $15 to $18. But thanks to this major sale, you can scoop up three times as many masks for the same amount. So if there's any time to stock up on masks, it's now. But be sure to act fast -- Gap's epic deal only lasts until Jan. 30.

A quick scroll through Gap's website will show you that there are near-endless styles to choose from to amp up your masking game. From classic accordion-style options with elastic earloops to contoured masks with adjustable looks and pockets for filters -- not to mention playful prints that anyone in the family will love, Gap has 3-piece sets to fit all of your masking needs, and for $5 each.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite options from Gap's epic face mask sale.

Camo print -- in green or blue -- is always a cool and versatile print, whether it's in the form of a face mask or not.

$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $15)

These floral-print masks will be perfect when the weather starts to warm up.

$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $15)

Spread the love with these face masks, which say it all thanks to the eye-catching graphics and words.

$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)

These face masks feature adjustable ear loops, which means you'll never have to worry about anything tugging at your ears.

$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)

While you may have worn a bandana as a face covering at some point this year, if you want to make it a little easier on yourself, opt for these bandana print accordion masks.

$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $15)

In case you haven't already dipped into the tie-dye trend, Gap's now-$5 3-pack is the perfect way to get started.

$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)

Getting the whole family to wear face masks and practice social distancing is easy with these adorable sets.

$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)

Want another playful option for the little ones? These will get anyone excited to wear their masks.

$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)