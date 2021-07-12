Get a Sneak Peek of Oxygen's 'Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box' (Exclusive)

Oxygen’s Snapped franchise is back with an all-new special, Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek at “one of the most horrific captivity cases in history.”

Survivor Colleen Stan was 20 years old when she was hitchhiking to visit a friend and accepted a ride with Cameron Hooker and his wife Janice. With a knife pointed at her throat, she was tied up and forced into a wooden box, where she remained confined for nearly a year.

Colleen’s “living nightmare” didn’t end there, when it’s revealed that during her seven years in captivity, she was tortured in many different ways.

“I’ve been a part of, or reporting on, the criminal justice system for more than three decades. This case is among the few that continues to haunt me. The definition of survivor is Colleen Stan,” Beth Karas, host of Girl in the Box, investigative reporter and former prosecutor, tells ET.

She adds, “No one can truly understand what Colleen Stan experienced in her seven years of captivity as a sexual slave. This story is haunting; Colleen is an amazing woman and survivor.”

Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box is one of two specials premiering in July. The second is Snapped Notorious: The Cleveland Strangler, which recounts how five women suffered unspeakable abuse while trapped inside the home of a serial killer before eventually escaping.