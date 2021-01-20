Get Selena Gomez's Perfectly Slouchy Winter Coat

While Selena Gomez has been hard at work filming ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in New York this winter, we’ve been equally hard at work eyeing each and every winter coat she’s been sporting daily. The 28-year-old singer stepped out in her latest ensemble featuring a creamy white, oversized wool coat that we're obsessed with.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

While we love a polished, tailored coat, everyone needs an option in their wardrobe like this one from Free People that’s perfect for layering bulky sweaters underneath. A style like this is ideal for the winter months where warmth is key. (And, if you're still on the hunt for coats to keep you warm and stylish this winter, ET Style rounded up the best coats to wear in snowy weather.)

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selena paired this cozy coat with sweats and sneakers, and since this is basically our work-from-home uniform, we hunted down all the details on this look for you.

Free People

If you've been on the hunt for a polished but relaxed coat to toss over your matching sweats this winter, look no further. This Free People topper has an oversized fit that is perfect for layering underneath, plus it comes in four easy-to-wear neutral shades.

$228 AT FREE PEOPLE

Free People

When you just can't bother dealing with jeans, opt for these super soft joggers.

$78 AT FREE PEOPLE

Shoebacca

As an ambassador for Puma, we can always count on Selena Gomez to show us which styles we need to add to our closet. This classic white pair is a no-brainer.

$55 AT SHOEBACCA (REGULARLY $110)