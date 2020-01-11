Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Share First Family Photo with Baby Girl on Halloween

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik got into the Halloween spirit on Saturday -- and shared the first photo together with their baby girl. The new parents, who announced their daughter's birth in September, commemorated the holiday by posing for a sweet photo as a family.

Hadid, 25, stunned as a video game character, wearing a skin-tight blue bodysuit. Malik, 27, dressed as a member of Slytherin from Harry Potter. The pair's baby girl sat in her dad's arms, dressed as the Incredible Hulk.

The supermodel shared the cute photo of her Instagram Story alongside an animated sticker reading, "My First Halloween."

Hadid's sister, Bella, meanwhile dressed as a Lichtenstein painting.

Hadid and Malik, who have yet to reveal their daughter's name, have been all about their baby girl. They recently celebrated their first "date night" since becoming parents at home, and Hadid revealed that her daughter was by her side as she cast her vote in the election.

"I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate," Hadid wrote alongside a pic of her sporting a "VOTE" T-shirt on Oct. 24 -- the first snap she's shared of herself since giving birth.

