Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Daughter's Name

Gigi Hadid slyly revealed the name of her and Zayn Malik's baby girl. Four months after welcoming their first child together, the model updated her Instagram bio on Thursday to include her daughter's name. Hadid's new bio reads, "Gigi Hadid" followed by "khai’s mom."

Fans instantly took it to mean that's what the couple decided to name their little girl. The new mom also posted a black-and-white photo of herself holding her daughter.

"My girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID," she wrote alongside an angel emoji.

Instagram

Instagram Story

Malik announced on Sept. 23 that Hadid had given birth to their first child together. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," the singer wrote alongside a black-and-white pic of him holding his daughter's hand. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Hadid also shared on Instagram, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love 💕."

In April, a source told ET that the model was pregnant after getting back together with 27-year-old Malik at the end of last year, and was already 20 weeks along. Though Hadid remained private about her pregnancy for the most part, she did share pictures of her baby bump with fans, including behind-the-scenes footage from a glamorous maternity shoot she did in July.

Just last week, another source told ET Hadid "is settling in to being a new mom perfectly."

"Motherhood has come to her with such ease," the source said, adding, "She is such a natural."

As for Hadid and Malik's relationship, the source shared that the pair "are so in love and having a baby together has brought them even closer."

"They share the same values when it comes to culture, family and parenting," the source added. "Gigi and Zayn both have very close relationships with their families and raising their daughter with that same loving environment is very important to them."