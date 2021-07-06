Gigi Hadid Writes Open Letter to the Press About Her Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is addressing the press on behalf of her 10-month-old daughter, Khai. The 26-year-old first-time mom has shared some subtle photos and videos of her and Zayn Malik's daughter, but has avoided showing her little girl's face.

It's clear Hadid wants to keep it that way based on the open letter she penned to "paparazzi, press and fan accounts," which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller," Hadid wrote, noting little Khai "loves seeing the world."

Hadid, who spends a lot of her time on her family farm in Pennsylvania, noted that now that she's bringing her daughter to New York City, the little girl wants to lift up the sun shade on her stroller.

"She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city, or what I’ve wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC… that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures," Hadid explained.

Hadid noted that she and Malik don't intend to share photos of their daughter's face publicly.

"Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen," Hadid wrote. "It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it’s an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family."

Gigi Hadid/ Instagram Stories

Though she thanked several members of the paparazzi for keeping their distance after she asked them, Hadid noted, "For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting… it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often."

Back in May, Hadid gushed over her little girl on Instagram, writing, "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you 🧡 thank you 💛 thank you 💕."