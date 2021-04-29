'Gilmore Girls' Star Scott Patterson Is Watching the Show for the First Time for His 'I'm All In' Podcast

Luke Danes is all in! Gilmore Girlsstar Scott Patterson is debuting a brand new podcast that's all about everyone's favorite mother-daughter duo, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), and the citizens of Stars Hollow.

The 62-year-old actor, who is best known for his role as diner owner Luke Danes on the hit series, is starting a brand-new iHeartRadio podcast calledI Am All In, a reference to his character's iconic line when he first started dating Lorelai in season 5 of the series.

In the podcast, Patterson will be watching all 154 episodes of the series, including the longer A Year in the Life revival episodes, for the first time ever, all while bringing special guests along for the ride.

Hi #GilmoreGirls fans, I have a new podcast called I Am All In! Join me as I recap every Gilmore Girls episode and catch up with all your favorites from Stars Hollow. Time to grab your cell phone and subscribe. The trailer is out NOW!

"I've never, ever, ever seen -- I've only seen one movie and I've only seen the pilot," Patterson shared of the reboot episode and the pilot episode of the series. "I know you guys have been binge watching it through COVID and, you know, for 21 years... let's watch it together, guys! We'll share stories, we'll share the memories. I've got a million stories to tell."

In a preview clip for the podcast, Patterson answered the Team Jess versus Team Logan question by saying, "Jess with an exclamation point," but confessed he has no clue as to who is the father of Rory's child.

"You know, I don't know! I can't get the information," Patterson admitted. "I've got my top people trying to get information out of anyone they can that's in power and it's just not working. I have no idea."

And after Graham previously shared that she has a Gilmore clause in her contracts, Patterson noted that he has the same.

"God yeah! The minute they announce it, I'd take time off from the podcast for sure, leave my little microphone and my little equipment behind to go do the show for sure," he dished. "Absolutely. Then I'd come back and we'd have a bigger podcast."

And for those wondering how the man who played Luke takes his coffee, the actor says simply black.

I Am All In premieres May 3 on iHeartRadio's platforms.