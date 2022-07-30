Gina Rodriguez Announces She's Pregnant on Her 38th Birthday

Gina Rodriguez is going to be a mom!

The Jane the Virgin star took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a touching video announcing that she's pregnant. It's doubly special, because it's also her 38th birthday. She captioned the post, "This birthday hits different. ❤️." No kidding!

The post, set to the tune of Calum Scott's "You Are The Reason," shows a montage of photos and videos of Rodriguez and her husband, actor Joe LoCicero, enjoying their most special moments. When the short video gets closer to the end, Rodriguez can be seen teary-eyed and holding the pregnancy test result.

The couple's famous friends congratulated the loving couple, who met on the hit CW show, in the comments section. Jordin Sparks wrote, "OH MY GOSH!!!!!! Congratulations! 🤍🤍🤍🤍." Rodriguez's Jane the Virgin co-star Jamie Camil added, "My heart is bursting for you two ❤️❤️."

The news comes three years after Rodriguez and LoCicero tied the knot in May 2019. Rodriguez had also posted a touching clip that confirmed the couple exchanged vows. The video featured a montage of the couple getting ready for the big day.

In August 2018, the actress confirmed that she was engaged to LoCicero. While at the premiere of her film, Smallfoot, she spoke with ET about the engagement.

"Life is good. Love is good," she gushed at the time. "He did great [with the ring]. He did great. Yeah, 'cause it's my style, right? That's all that matters. He knows what I like and he knows my heart and he rocks."

Congrats!