Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Sweet Instagram Post Celebrating Their Daughter's Birthday

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are co-parenting amicably and sharing some love with their kids.

On Monday, the Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Vivian's 10th birthday, with a sweet, beaming snapshot.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady, 45, captioned the photo, in which he is hugging the birthday girl and her 12-year-old brother, Benjamin -- both of whom Brady shares with his ex-wife.

For her part, Bündchen, 42, left a simple red heart emoji in the comments. It was the same comment she left under a recent post Brady shared celebrating his 15-year-old son, John -- who he shares with his ex, Bridgett Moynahan.

Bündchen also commemorated Vivian's special day with a heartfelt post of her own, sharing a slideshow of snapshots of her little girl enjoying life and having fun.

"Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you," she wrote. "We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️"

The model and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October. Brady and Bündchen have kept their split amicable. The pair, who were married in 2009, reportedly worked together to have a smooth split.

A source recently told ET the pair worked on finalizing things with a mediator. "Gisele and Tom worked on the terms of their settlement with a mediator," a source told ET. "It has all been worked out and they agreed to joint custody of their children."

For the former couple, their biggest priority has been their children.

"She needed to put her and her kids first," the source added. "Gisele had enough. Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending. Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."