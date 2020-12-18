'Glee' Star Heather Morris Responds to Criticism Over Mark Salling Post: 'He Was a Part of Our Family'

Heather Morris is responding to criticism she has received after calling out an "offensive" tweet about her late Glee co-star, Mark Salling. The 33-year-old actress expressed how she doesn't need to "justify" her comment about Salling in a series of tweets, writing that he was part of the Glee family.

Salling died of an apparent suicide in January 2018 after pleading guilty to a federal offense of possessing child pornography.

"I don't feel the need to ever justify something because somethings are better left unsaid. Y'all who have lots of things to say, I get it, I UNDERSTAND you...somethings are unforgivable," she began. "But this holiday season, amongst ALL holiday seasons is INCREDIBLE hard for so many of us."

"We did not loose just 2 cast members, we lost 3," she continued. "And it is SO incredible tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally SICK. Yes pedophelia is a sickness but…"

"Although I don't want to have to say all that, its truthful. So THANK YOU for treated me with such disrespect and unkindness during a time that I can't get through a day without balling my eyes out at the loss of my entire Glee family... thank you," she concluded.

Morris' original comments came after her former co-star, Kevin McHale, retweeted a post about the show's 2010 episode, "A Very Glee Christmas."

The original tweet included images from the episode, including a group shot which covered Salling's face with a vomit emoji. McHale didn't comment on the emoji, but retweeted the post, writing, "This album goes hard tho."

Morris replied to the retweet, writing, "The vomit face on Marks face is offensive."

The Glee cast also dealt with tragedy in 2013 when Cory Monteith died from a drug overdose. Most recently, they were heartbroken over the July death of Naya Rivera. Rivera died at the age of 33 after a boating outing with her then-4-year-old son, Josey.

Morris -- who played Rivera’s character’s love interest on Glee -- has since expressed how she's coping after her death, sharing videos and posts about how much she misses her.

“I want to thank all the fans for your love and support, and want you to know that we are all here with you, that grief looks different on everybody, and I want you to be gentle and kind to yourself during this time,” she said.

“Something that’s helped me is to write a letter or talk to her and so I hope that helps,” Morris added. “But I really just wanted to connect to you guys and tell you how much I love and appreciate all of you. That’s it … that’s all I’ve got besides my tears."

