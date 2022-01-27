'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz Is Pregnant With a Baby Girl: See the Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Ushkowitz and her husband, David Stanley! The couple announced on Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together.

The 35-year-old actress shared the news with a sweet black-and-white photo of herself in a fitted black dress, looking lovingly down at her baby bump. Her proud husband smiles at the camera with his hand on her stomach.

"Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June 💕," Ushkowitz captioned the pic.

Ushkowitz's Glee co-star, Kevin McHale, shared the post on his Instagram Stories, writing, "The greatest news to ever happen! Congratulations @jennaushkowitz & @Stanley.J.David."

Fellow Glee alum, Heather Morris, also shared the post to her Stories, writing, "I am just over the moon for @jennaushkowitz and @stanley.j.david."

Glee star Max Adler commented on Ushkowitz's post, writing, "😍😍😍😍 congrats!!!!!

And Ushkowitz also got a special note from Ryan Dorsey, the ex of the late Naya Rivera, who wrote, "🙌congrats 🎈"

Kevin McHale/ Instagram Stories

Heather Morris/ Instagram Stories

Ushkowitz and Stanley tied the knot in July 2021 after three years of dating.