Glen Powell Jokes His 'Top Gun' Cast Is 'Not Meant' for a Fancy Awards Show (Exclusive)

There's two things the Top Gun: Maverick crew knows how to do extremely well -- put together an action-packed thriller of a remake and party!

Glen Powell made that crystal clear Tuesday after arriving on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, telling ET's Nischelle Turner they're ready to tear it up. For starters, the 34-year-old actor warned viewers that looks are deceiving.

"Well if I know one thing, they're not meant for this environment, you know?" he tells ET. "You can put 'em in nice clothes, but they're not going to behave. We're going to have a good time tonight. The Top Gun crew is a rowdy, the rowdy table."

Powell, who portrayed Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin in Top Gun: Maverick, says if he and his castmates start acting up, the only ones who are to blame are the ones who organized the Golden Globes.

"This is a rowdy crew," Powell said. "I think the Golden Globes is going to be hurting this year at the open bar. I think they made a big mistake with the Top Gun table."

Suffice it to say, Powell says they're all "ready to tear it up."

Getty

Powell looked dashing as ever in a classic black tuxedo. He arrived with his girlfriend, model Gigi Paris, who looked stunning in a strapless gold dress.

Top Gun: Maverick is up for two awards: Best Motion Picture -- Drama and Best Original Song -- Motion Picture ("Hold My Hand").

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards officially returned to NBC this year after last year's cancellation following repeated controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations process and lack of diversity in its membership. The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised after being canceled by NBC, and were held without an audience or red carpet.

In a press release announcing the Golden Globes return this year, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted the HFPA's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in their voting membership. His statement read in part, "This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.