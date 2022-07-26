‘God Shave the Queens’ Season 2 Trailer: Watch Your Favorite ‘Drag Race UK’ Stars Go on Tour! (Exclusive)

Buckle up, the queens ofRuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 are hitting the road -- and WOWPresents Plus is taking you along for the ride!

A new season of God Shave the Queenspremieres Friday, July 29, going backstage with the queens as they put on "the best drag show you're ever gonna see." From season 2 winner Lawrence Chaney and runners-up Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce, to fan-favorites like Ginny Lemon and Tia Kofi, the new season showcases the epic tour, which gave all the season 2 queens a chance to strut their best stuff on the stage for their legions of passionate fans.

"We probably won't ever all be together again," A'Whora says in the ET exclusive trailer. "This is the only time we can say thank you [to the fans]."

From wild stunts and impressive choreo to an NSFW autograph opportunity, season 2 of God Shave the Queens has something for all Drag Race UK fans -- from Scotland to Southampton!

"We're selling out every place we go, and they're getting to see drag at its finest," Bimini declares.

See more in the exclusive trailer above!

God Shave the Queens season 2 premieres Friday, July 29, only on WOWPresents Plus.