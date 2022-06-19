'Good Trouble' Star Cierra Ramirez Shares Emotional Father's Day Tribute After Dad's Death

"Good Trouble" star Cierra Ramirez took to social media to share an emotional video tribute to her dad on Father's Day just over a year after his death.

Ramirez captioned her post, "my daddy taught me everything except how to live without him😢🖤 happy father’s day to all the dads out there & sending love to those missing theirs today!"

The video begins with a clip of Ramirez crying while repeating the voiceover, "for my hero I chose my dad." She then shared a series of photos with her father, Sonny, detailing his profound impact on her.

"This is my dad. His name was Sonny. He made the best arepas and he was my biggest fan," Ramirez wrote alongside the photos. "I have to thank him for my love of music and films and my face."

Ramirez continued, "My dad was my best friend, my biggest supporter and confidant. I wouldn't be where I am today without him. He believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. And I hope to make him proud everyday."

The actress concluded the heartfelt video by writing, "Miss you everyday, daddy."

In April 2021, Ramirez shared the news of her father's passing on Instagram, writing, "Yesterday, God called my Daddy home. I never imagined I would be writing this, and I’ll never know why you were taken from us so soon.. but I DO know that I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have had 26 years of your love. I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, your baby I’ll be, until we meet again."