'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien

Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced.

HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.

"Did you know that you have four weak points of entry? And a very pliable super?" Georgina tells a shocked Kate, who screams when she sees the havoc-wreaking socialite calmly sitting inside her home.

Though the circumstances surrounding Georgina's return to Gossip Girl will be a question that will likely be answered when the new season drops Dec. 1, there's a lot of other shenanigans going on with Manhattan's elite.

As the trailer teases, the folks at Constance Billiard and St. Jude return for the second semester of junior year, and as one of them tees up, "Things have changed," as Julien (Jordan Alexander), in the aftermath of her downfall, moves out of her cushy palace and into a more modest apartment.

And to make matters worse, there's someone -- ahem, Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) -- who's coming for Julien's title of Constance Billiard queen as they face off.

"It's time to lift up a queen who actually wants it," Monet says. "I'm not stopping by taking your place. I'm taking you down bit by bit."

"I can't wait to see you try," Julien bites back.

In other dramatics, the secret throuple between Max (Thomas Doherty), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki (Evan Mock) becomes even more complicated when the trio starts to differ in their desires for the future of the unconventional relationship. And, of course, there's sex, drugs and many more extravagant galas for the rich kids to get dolled up for.

Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Grace Duah also star.

Watch the trailer below.

The first two episodes drop Thursday, Dec. 1 on HBO Max, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly through Jan. 26.