'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Trailer Teases Someone From Meredith's Past Is Back: Watch

A new trailer for Grey's AnatomyandStation 19 is here.

As the two-hour crossover premiere event nears, ABC dropped a tantalizing minute-long teaser for season 18 of Grey's and season 6 of Station 19, promising that "the biggest cliffhangers from last season will be answered." But that's not the most intriguing tease from the trailer, which features a lot of the same footage from ET's exclusive debut of the first promo earlier this month.

In the closing seconds, we learn that the premiere will include a familiar face: "Someone from Meredith's past comes back," the voiceover reveals. Is it Kate Walsh, who's set to return for a multi-episode arc as Addison Montgomery? Surely it can't be Kate Burton, who was already revealed in the aforementioned promo as Meredith's late mother, Ellis. Or, could it be someone else?

The trailer also tees up Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen's (Kevin McKidd) wedding, as well as Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link's (Chris Carmack) relationship troubles after she turned down his marriage proposal.

Watch the new Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 trailer below.

"Kate's amazing," Pompeo told ET's Nischelle Turner on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday of Walsh. "That's one of my favorite things about the show right now is having original cast members come back. It's so fun and so nostalgic and we all have such an incredible bond that's kind of hard to describe and it's been a lot of fun having everybody come back."

Pompeo also reflected on last season, which saw Meredith dealing with the effects from COVID-19 and spending a significant portion of the season in a coma.

"We had to work around COVID obviously and so we had to be creative and think of ways to keep the show going and still be safe. The coma was one and then the beach and the dream sequences was another and of course, bringing back people who had passed on to the other side," she said. "I think it just resonates with people right? Everyone wants to have one last conversation with someone they've lost."

Station 19 kicks off the action Thursday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more, watch below.

