Grimes Reveals That Her 1-Year-Old Son Calls Her by Her First Name Instead of 'Mama'

Grimes isn't a fan of the word "mother."

The 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, revealed in a Vogue video of herself getting ready for the Met Gala that her 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, calls her by her first name and not "mama."

"I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, artistically. Being a mother feels weird for me to say for some reason. I don't identify with that word," she admitted in the clip. "X says 'Claire,' but he doesn’t say ‘mama’…like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'"

"Which, I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, I respect it…I [just] can’t identify with it, weirdly,” she added.

Grimes shares X with Elon Musk. The couple welcomed their first child together in May of last year.

ET recently spoke with Grimes at the Met Gala, where she wore a custom Iris van Herpen gown, made from liquid silicone and hand-pleated silk. She also carried a silver sword and wore a matching silver mask, which she told ET is inspired by the film Dune.

"It's kind of inspired by the movie Dune, which is an American film," Grimes said of her look. "Americans worked on it so it sort of fits the theme."

"I think this is my favorite look ever, I feel sick," she added of her sci-fi ensemble. See more in the video above.