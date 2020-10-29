Grimes Says Her and Elon Musk's 5-Month-Old Son Is Into 'Radical Art' and Has Already Seen 'Apocalypse Now'

Grimes is opening up about her son's interests. In an interview with The New York Times, the 32-year-old singer -- whose real name is Claire Boucher and who currently goes by "c," a reference to the speed of light -- reveals that her 5-month-old son, X Æ A-XII Musk, is already a fan of art.

"I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she says. "He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level."

In fact, c has made it a point to move X away from traditional baby entertainment, even partnering with the app Endel to create an "A.I. Lullaby" for him, in an effort to produce "a better baby sleeping situation."

"When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines. It’s much easier to get them to sleep if you train them on some kind of audio situation," she explains. "And so I was just like, could this be more artistic? In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad. I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap."

"I’m not insulting babies," she clarifies, "I’m just, it’s all very one vibe. I just feel like getting out of the like, 'Here’s a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel color tones' energy. That’s just one very small sort of creative lens that things can be looked at through."

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

This is important to c because, she says, babies "do have taste. They definitely like some things. They don’t like other things. They fully have opinions."

This was proven when X reacted negatively to an early version of his mom's lullaby.

"The first version, there was too many sort of sharp bells, and it caused tears and just general chaos," she reveals, adding that, once changes were made to the music "X would smile more and stuff."

