Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Gucci Mane is going to be a dad again! He and wife Keyshia Ka'oir are expecting their first child together.
The "Wake Up the Sky" rapper shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday. He posted a photo of Ka'oir posing in black lingerie, with straps and lace outlining her baby bump.
"My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤️🔥🥶," the 40-year-old rapper captioned the pic. Ka'oir shared a snap from the same photo shoot but of a different angle, cheekily confirming the pregnancy in her caption.
Gucci, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and Ka'oir wed in October 2017 in a lavished ceremony that they documented for the show Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir: The Mane Event.
Back in 2019, Ka'Oir tweeted that she hoped to one day have a son with her husband, writing, "I think it’s time I get off birth control & have us the cutest lil baby boy."
Both are already parents -- the Atlanta-based rapper has a 12-year-old son, Keitheon, with his ex, Sheena Evans, while the 35-year-old Jamaica-born model has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.
In an interview with The Breakfast Club shortly after their wedding, Ka'oir explained why they don't share photos of their kids on social media. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private," she explained. "I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”
