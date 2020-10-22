Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on CMT Music Awards Win & How 'Nobody But You' Brought Them Closer (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani couldn't be more excited about her first CMT Music Award -- and sharing the honor with boyfriend Blake Shelton made it even sweeter.

The couple took home the award for Collaborative Video of the Year for their "Nobody But You" music video during Wednesday's ceremony. ET spoke exclusively with the singers after their major win.

"Where am I gonna put the award? Well, I actually just moved," Stefani told ET, adding that she's "trying to get settled in." "I got to find a place in the house. Of all the years, of all the awards I've had, I've never had them presented in my house and I feel like I'm in a place where I do want to see them and I want to show them off."

"Well, you're gonna love the CMT Awards because it's a huge belt buckle," chimed in Shelton. "It's really cool."

The couple -- who just moved into a $13 million Los Angeles home -- also touched on how "Nobody Like You" brought them closer.

"We've been together now for five years, believe it or not. We've worked together and we've written together," Shelton explained. "So at this point in our relationship, we're always looking for what's the next thing that we haven't accomplished yet."

"So 'Nobody But You' is literally like our two worlds colliding musically," he continued. "From a work standpoint, we knew we could work together on The Voice, and obviously that's where we met, and now to be able to make music together and work together and go perform that stuff. That clearly has brought us closer together."

But despite all the sweet talk, don't expect the pair to go easy on one another during season 19 of The Voice.

"They don't pay us to lose," Shelton quipped, with Stefani adding, "Blake has won too many times. It's time to share the throne with me. It's time for me to win!"

