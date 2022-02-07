Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spend Day at a NASCAR Race With The Kids

A day at the races! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spent a day out the with the kids enjoying a NASCAR event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The happy family turned out to the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, a pre-season exhibition race, and were all smiles as they had a great time at the track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Stefani took to her Instagram story to share some snapshots from the fun event, where she partied with her three kids -- Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7.

In one photo, a beaming Stefani gives her handsome hubby a sweet peck on the cheek.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Another pic she posted showed her kids, and the huge crowd at the Coliseum.

Stefani wrote on the post, "So fun to be out of the house!"

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

It was a sweet family outing for the happy couple, who tied the knot back in July at an intimate wedding ceremony on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

For more on the cute couple and their adorable romance, check out the video below!