Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 'Picture-Perfect' Wedding Was a 'Fairy-Tale' Experience, Source Says

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding was a "fairy-tale experience."

The couple, who tied the knot over the weekend, had a "picture-perfect" day. A source tells ET, "It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married."

Officiated by Carson Daly at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on Saturday, the source adds, "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."

"Everyone who attended the ceremony was talking about Gwen and Blake's love for one another," the source continues. "They have been so careful because they've had their hearts broken and this wedding made everyone feel like dreams do really come true. They have both been through a lot and deserved to find each other. They were meant to be a couple in every way."

On Tuesday's Today show, Daly revealed that Shelton performed a song during his vows to his new wife. The Voice host shared that he initially suggested the couple write their own vows and while they were "reluctant" at first, Shelton and Stefani agreed to writing them.

The 45-year-old country crooner took on Daly's challenge, telling the crowd, "Gwen has always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song."

"Guitar comes in, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song -- while he's crying -- that he wrote specifically for her. 'Reach the Star,' I think it was called," Daly shared. "Not a dry eye in the house. That was a highlight."

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot after six years together, after unexpectedly finding love on The Voice. Shelton wore his signature blue jeans on the big day. Stefani looked stunning and wore two custom Vera Wang looks that featured tributes to her three kids.

Stefani is mom to Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, all of whom she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale.

On Monday, the No Doubt singer shared photos from their special day, captioning one, "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! ❤️🙏🏻 @blakeshelton i love you."

