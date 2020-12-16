Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Ready for 'Down Time' As They Celebrate First Holiday Season as Engaged Couple

A source tells ET that while the year has been tough for everyone, "Gwen and Blake have spent a great deal of time reflecting on what they have to be thankful for."

"With their recent engagement and the holidays coming up, they truly couldn't be happier," says ET's source. "Gwen and Blake are excited about their first Christmas engaged and want nothing more than to just enjoy being together as a family. Right now, they are focusing on staying safe and isolating."

The source adds, "They both laugh about the fact that they never thought that staying home could be so fun, but they're actually looking forward to the down time together again after shooting The Voice."

"Gwen loved shooting the show this season, it's always a reminder of where she and Blake first met," the source shares, adding, "Right now is Gwen's favorite time of the year and she is very ready to get into the Christmas spirit. They are both looking forward to the new year and want to start planning their wedding as soon as the pandemic is under control."

The source notes that the "Don't Speak" singer is "ready to walk down the aisle and she knows Blake is the perfect man for her."

"She has appreciated him from the moment she met him but says their time together during the pandemic has actually brought them closer together and made them both realize how lucky they are to have found each other," says the source.

Just this week, the country crooner opened up about how he knew it was important to include his and Stefani's families in their October proposal. Stefani is mom to three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

"The only thing I had planned was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [as well as our siblings]," Shelton said during the Bobby Bones Show. "We have a group that we get together on [most holidays] with those two parts of our extended family, and it's been like that for years. I wanted everybody to be there in the moment."

"I didn't want to take her away or do something private away from the kids," he continued. "I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that's what I did."

Meanwhile, another source told ET back in October that the pair is in "no rush" to have their "big traditional wedding."