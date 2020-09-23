Gwen Stefani Receives First CMT Music Awards Nomination (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani is adding another accolade to her long list of achievements! Ahead of the 2020 CMT Music Awards nominations being announced on Wednesday, ET can exclusively reveal the nominees for one special category: Collaborative Video of the Year.

This year, Stefani earns her first CMT Music Awards nomination for her and Blake Shelton's music video for "Nobody Like You." The Sophie Muller-directed video debuted in January.

Additionally, Justin Bieber is nominated for his collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours," while Marshmello is also a first-time nominee for his song with Kane Brown, "One Things Right."

See the full nominees for Collaborative Video of the Year, below.

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - “I Hope You're Happy Now”

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown feat. Nelly - “Cool Again”

Marshmello & Kane Brown - “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - “Beer Can't Fix”

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will be broadcast on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT.