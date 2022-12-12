Gwen Stefani Rocks Plunging Leopard Print Ensemble on 'The Voice' Finale Night 1

Gwen Stefani has been rocking stunning looks all season long on The Voice, so it's no surprise that she's pulling out all the stops for the finale!

The show's official Twitter account shared a picture of the coaches "all decked out" ahead of night one of the season 22 finale on Monday, with Blake Shelton and John Legend looking dapper in their black and velvet suits, respectively.

First-time coach Camila Cabello rocked a festive white minidress with a collar and fringe sleeves while Gwen sported a leopard-print ensemble with puffy sleeves and a plunging neckline, completing the look with black fishnets.

all decked out ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/KHCZnVBWAi — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2022

Gwen couldn't help but get emotional last week ahead of the semifinal performances, when she spoke with ET on the red carpet.

"It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the coach shared. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

The pair tied the knot in July 2021, and season 22 marked Gwen's first season back as Blake's better half. However, the country star announced earlier this year that next season will be his last on the NBC singing competition, meaning this will be the couple's last go-round together.

"I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she added. "I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it's super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine."

The Voice's season 22 champion will be announced during Tuesday's two-hour finale results show, which will feature performances from Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Maluma and more! Night two of the finale airs Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.