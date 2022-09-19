Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Looks 'Hot' as They Return to 'The Voice' as a Married Couple

Will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have trouble competing against each other on The Voice now that they're a married couple?

Season 22 of the NBC singing competition kicked off with Blind Auditions on Monday night, and Gwen made her return to the show for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she and Blake tied the knot. During the show, host Carson Daly, who officiated the pair's July 2021 nuptials, asked Gwen how it felt to return to the Voice stage.

"I'm just excited to be back here," Gwen shared, adding, "Blake looks so hot today."

"It's a lot of pressure, because the people who have sat in this chair -- Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson -- have both had heated rivalries with Blake Shelton," John shared. "We're going to battle."

When ET spoke with The Voice coaches ahead of season 22, Gwen admitted that, despite the competition, she was having a great time being back on set with her hubby. "It's just pretty fun," she admitted, referencing one of the pair's duets as she added, "Like, 'Happy Anywhere,' you know what I'm saying?"

But while Blake claimed that he's "more competitive" and strategic with Gwen back, John joked that having his wife on set is the country star's "kryptonite."

"She takes the edge off him just a little bit," he explained. "She is his weakness."

As for Blake, he was playing it cool, and praising the "unbelievable" level of talent that singers always bring to The Voice.

"The reason there is four coaches on The Voice is because it takes three people to go against me," he teased.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.