Gwen Stefani Says Marrying Blake Shelton Is the 'Greatest Thing to Ever Happen to Me'

Gwen Stefani loves being Mrs. Blake Shelton! The 52-year-old performer gushed about her husband during a Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Noting that despite her many rings, she shared that she accidentally forgot to wear her wedding ring to the late-night show. But that's not a commentary on her marriage to the 45-year-old singer.

"I forgot to wear my ring. It's like the first time! I thought, 'OK, I'm going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is and then hello empty finger," Stefani said, laughing.

She added, "I'm so embarrassed! I'm sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It's just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, so here we are."

Rings are important to Stefani, who shared a story of Shelton coming into her glam room with a ladder to help turn off a beeping alarm.

"Then I saw the ring, and even my assistant was like, 'Ooo, the ring looks good.' And I was like, 'I know! It's so sexy,'" she quipped.

Stefani also discussed her July 2021 wedding, saying that when Shelton performed the song he wrote for her as part of their vows, she was crying so hard that, "I had to do my makeup over before we did photos."

Back in December 2021, Shelton gushed about the wedding to Ellen DeGeneres, calling it "the greatest gig I ever had!"

"[It was] less than 30 people total. It was awesome," Shelton said at the time. "It was exactly what it needed to be."