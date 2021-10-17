Gwen Stefani Shares Never-Before-Seen Engagement Pics on 1-Year Anniversary of Blake Shelton's Proposal

Gwen Stefani is celebrating a relationship milestone! The songstress took to Instagram Sunday evening to commemorate the one-year anniversary of when her now-husband, Blake Shelton, popped the question.

Stefani posted a few never-before-seen photos and videos from the heartfelt proposal, which went down in Oklahoma, where the couple later tied the knot.

"One year ago today?! 🙏🏻October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you!" Stefani captioned the slideshow post.

The first video in the post featured Shelton dancing behind Stefani as Kool & the Gang's "Celebration" can be heard in the background.

Stefani exclaims, "Look! We just got engaged!" while holding up her hand, adorned with her new ring, as Shelton gives her a kiss on the cheek.

The second photo in the post appears to have been snapped right after the proposal, as Shelton and Stefani are both kneeling and the songstress is covering her face with her hands while crying tears of joy and surprise.

The third clip in the post is a very beautiful close-up on her strikingly large ring.

While it's been a year since Shelton popped the question, it's only been three months since the pair exchanged vows at their wedding ceremony on July 3.

The two tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony surrounded by family on Saturday at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, in a chapel built on his property specifically for their wedding.

The pair have both shared a slew of snapshots from the big day, where they were joined by Stefani's three sons -- Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7 -- from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

