Gwen Stefani Shares Why Blake Shelton Won't Write Songs With Her Anymore

Gwen Stefani is all about working and creating music together. The 51-year-old singer has been working on new music and loves collaborating with her fiancé, Blake Shelton. However, during a chat on DJ Khaled's The First One podcast, she admitted that the country crooner doesn't always want to write songs with her.

"I wish he would write with me, but he doesn't really write anymore," Stefani shared. "We've actually written three songs together -- we wrote a Christmas song together, and then we wrote two other songs."

"But he just doesn't like writing that much," she continued, adding with a laugh, "It makes me so mad."

The two have worked together on "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Nobody But You." They also collaborated on "Happy Anywhere," which was not written by them.

Stefani also touched on how since her time with No Doubt, she's used to working with a team while creating new music.

"When you're on your own [but used to] collaborate [ing] and writing with a bunch of different people, you kind of feel like you need someone to do that with," she told DJ Khaled, adding that Shelton is a great teammate. "Yesterday, Blake and I sat down and listened to, like, every song -- which is a lot of songs -- and just put our favorite stars by which ones. We definitely bounce off each other."

"I really rely on him a lot for what his taste is," she continued. "He knows all genres from being on [The Voice] you know what I'm saying? He has a really good ear for hits, or just songs that are just the ones that we all like. So I definitely lean on him a lot."

ET spoke with the couple when they took home the award for Collaborative Video of the Year for their "Nobody But You" music video at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

"We've been together now for five years, believe it or not. We've worked together and we've written together," Shelton expressed. "So at this point in our relationship, we're always looking for what's the next thing that we haven't accomplished yet."

"So 'Nobody But You' is literally like our two worlds colliding musically," he continued. "From a work standpoint, we knew we could work together on The Voice, and obviously that's where we met, and now to be able to make music together and work together and go perform that stuff. That clearly has brought us closer together."

