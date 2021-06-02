Gwyneth Paltrow Has a Hilarious Reaction After Goop Posts a Meme of Her With Ex Ben Affleck

The Goop social media team is out of control! Gwyneth Paltrow had a hilarious surprise when she checked her company's Instagram account recently.

The lifestyle company decided to poke fun at Paltrow's past relationship with Ben Affleck in a new meme.

The meme featured a throwback pic of an annoyed-looking Paltrow with the phrase "gemini szn" below her as Affleck tries to whisper in her ear with "mercury in retrograde" written beneath him.

The 48-year-old CEO commented on the post, "Oh my god you guys."

Paltrow dated Affleck, 48, on and off from 1997 to 2000, co-starring with the Oscar winner in both Shakespeare in Love and Bounce.

Lately, Affleck has been making headlines with another one of his famous exes, Jennifer Lopez. The pair reconnected following Lopez's split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez this spring. The couple, who fans famously referred to as "Bennifer" when they originally dated, previously called off their engagement in 2004.

"[Jennifer] has been telling her friends nice things about Ben and they're having a lot of fun together," a source recently told ET. "They feel very comfortable with each other, but are also completely smitten, and it still feels like having a new crush after all these years."