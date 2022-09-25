Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Going to College Feels: 'Almost as Profound as Giving Birth'

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her and Chris Martin’s 18-year-old daughter Apple’s latest achievement. In the fall, the famous ex's oldest child will be heading off to college.

“I know this sounds nuts,” Paltrow said during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “It feels almost as profound as giving birth.”

The Goop founder hasn’t revealed where her daughter is going to college in the fall.

Paltrow, 49, and Martin, 45, are also parents of 16-year-old Moses. In 2016, the Oscar-winning actress and the Coldplay frontman announced that they were “conscious uncoupling” and ending their marriage after 13 years.

What does turning 50 look like to actress and wellness entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow? She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about fame, family, and wellness. https://t.co/ToUeII7Xpd pic.twitter.com/wfcJhuTXgT — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) September 25, 2022

Today, Paltrow emphasizes how great of a relationship she has been able to maintain with with her ex.

“He’s completely my family, and I love him,” she said.

“And he would do anything for me. I would do anything for him. He would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible.”

Last week, Paltrow -- who turns 50 on Sept. 27 -- celebrated the summer and showed off how grown her and Martin’s children have gotten.

In an Instagram post dedicated to the summer, the Iron Man actress shared a picture of her, Apple and Moses smiling for the camera.

"Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly," Paltrow captioned her post. "Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings."

The photo set also included a makeup free photo of her mother, Blythe Danner, and a glamorous couples' photo of she and husband Brad Falchuk all dressed up for a summer soiree.