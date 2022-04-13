Hailey Bieber Begs Social Media Trolls to Leave Her Alone: ‘Be Miserable Somewhere Else’

Hailey Bieber has a message for the social media trolls that have bothered her for far too long. The 25-year-old model shared a very direct video on Tuesday where she begged online bullies to leave her alone once and for all.

In a TikTok video titled "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post," Hailey didn't hold back about how she feels.

"Leave me alone at this point," she began. "I'm minding my business. I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please."

"Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone," Hailey continued. "I beg of you, truly. That's my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

Hailey's request comes just one week after she hit back at commenters who speculated she was pregnant after she and husband Justin Bieber walked the red carpet at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

Underneath a screenshot of a Radar Online story that read "Fans are convinced Hailey Bieber is pregnant after she walks GRAMMYs red carpet in flowing gown with husband Justin Bieber,” Hailey simply replied: "I’m not pregnant, leave me alone."

Hailey has constantly been at the center of online hate since she and Justin got engaged in July 2018, shortly after the singer and his ex, Selena Gomez, had broken up for good following their on-off relationship of nearly seven years. Trolls often pit the two women against each other, and blame Hailey for Justin and Selena's breakup.

Hailey spoke out about the rumors of a feud between her and Selena during an interview with British Vogue in December 2019.

"I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just... toxic," she shared. "I think that has to change and that has to stop."