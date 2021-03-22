Hailey Bieber Reveals the One Tattoo She Regrets

Hailey Bieber doesn't love all of her ink. The 24-year-old model has about 20 delicate tattoos, but there's one in particular that she's not a fan of.

On the middle finger of her left hand, she has a tiny handgun.

“I think at 18, I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool.’ But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that," Hailey tellsElle magazine in her recent cover story. "I think guns are violent.”

A tattoo she doesn't regret -- the small "J" on her ring finger next to a North Star. The body art honoring her husband, Justin Bieber, wore off after sitting behind her wedding rings for a long time.

“Everybody thought I was lying that I got the tattoo,” she says of the ink. She later had the ink reapplied.

Hailey also opens up about her marriage to Justin, whom she tied the knot with in a courthouse ceremony in 2018.

"I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young," she tells the magazine. "And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]. We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."