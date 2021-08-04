Hailey Bieber Says She Was 'So Upset' After a TikTok User Claimed She Wasn't Nice: 'I Made a Mistake'

Hailey Bieber is opening up about that viral TikTok. In a video posted to her YouTube channel, the 24-year-old model told psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons that she was "so upset" when Julia Carolan, a New York City hostess who was giving her opinion on the celebrities she'd encountered while on the job, said that Hailey was "not nice" the "handful of times" they met, and gave her a "3.5 out of 10."

"There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me," Hailey admitted of Julia's video, before explaining why she also found the TikTok post frustrating.

"You never know what someone's going through," she said. "I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken, that engaging with people felt hard for me."

While Hailey says she doesn't remember meeting Julia, the model noted that she "thought about it and I regretted that."

"I wished that that wasn't her experience with me. I wish I didn't act that way towards her," she said. "I'm a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don't want to be. I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person."

Following the experience, Hailey said she's "open to people correcting" her, but questioned if "those people that try to correct me and try to tell me what I need to be and what I need to do, need to be people on social media."

When Julia's video, which also included her opinions on Kendall and Kylie Jenner, went viral last summer, Hailey apologized in the comments section.

"Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!" Hailey wrote. "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad you called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person."

"Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen," Julia responded. "Thanks [so much] for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."

During Hailey's chat with Dr. Clemons, the model also reflected on how being in the spotlight from such a young age affected her husband, Justin Bieber.

"My husband had to just go through everything in front of everybody and make lots of mistakes in front of the entire world," she said. "There was nothing that he could do that would get by the media. It always made me feel really sad for him, because so much of what was going on was what anybody his age would be doing, except it was on this much bigger scale. There was so much more pressure on him to be this perfect example to people."

Now that he's an adult, Hailey said she frequently tells Justin, "I'm so impressed with how normal you are, because I don't even know what that feels like to go through mentally, emotionally, physically."

"I know that it did have an effect, a big effect, on him," she said. "I'm just grateful that he's able to be the mature, stable adult that he is now."