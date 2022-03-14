Hailey Bieber Seen Out With Justin and Friends After Hospitalization for Blood Clot

Hailey Bieber appears to be on the mend after a scary hospitalization last week for a "very small blood clot." The 25-year-old model and her husband, Justin Bieber, were spotted out at Soho House in West Hollywood on Sunday.

An eyewitness tells ET that the couple was at the members-only club at around 2 p.m. PT. with three friends, and Justin enjoyed some pancakes and berries. The eyewitness says Hailey, who was sporting a hat and a pink-and-white striped sweater vest, was curled up on Justin's lap while he rubbed her legs.

The outing comes after Hailey confirmed over the weekend that she had been hospitalized last week.

"I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Hailey wrote in an Instagram post. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

Hailey described the experience as "definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through," thanking her doctors and nurses for their help.

News of Hailey's hospitalization came weeks after Justin was forced to postpone his Justice World Tour last month after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.