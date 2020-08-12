Halle Berry Is 'Heartbroken' Over Death of 'B.A.P.S.' Co-Star Natalie Desselle Reid

Halle Berry is in mourning. The actress expressed her grief on Monday over the loss of her friend and former co-star, Natalie Desselle Reid.

Berry took to Twitter Monday evening and explained how she was stunned by the news.

"I'm still processing this devastating news - and as I continue to read all of your kind words, memories of Natalie continue to flood back to me," Berry wrote, paying tribute to Reid, whom she starred alongside in the 1997 cult classic comedy B.A.P.S.

"Natalie was one of the most precious people I've ever known," she continued, in part. "The second I met her our hearts were intertwined - we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her."

Berry also explained how their friendship and bond, formed on the set of their film, continued to fuel their connection for years.

"She and I would hoot and holler over every BAPS tribute we came across, sending them back and forth to one another, overwhelmed that our on-screen friendship meant as much to you as it did to us," Berry shared. "She was especially humbled by that, as am I."

Berry concluded, "Above all, she was a daughter, wife, friend and mother, and my heart is with her entire family, especially with Leonard, Sereno, Summer and Sasha. I'll love you forever my sweet friend. Ima miss you Nat Dog!"

Earlier in the day, Berry shared a gif from B.A.P.S., and wrote, "I’m in total shock... completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute. #RIP @NatalieDesselle."

Reid died on Monday morning following a private battle with colon cancer. She was 53. Reid was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year, and spent her final days in hospice care, surrounded by family, according to TMZ.

Berry also retweeted a video she'd posted on Dec. 3, showing herself and Reid on the set of B.A.P.S., in full wardrob, while shooting on location on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

While Berry originally posted the video as a fun throwback post, she retweeted it Monday evening with a broken heart emoji.

While Reid was best known for her role as Mickey in B.A.P.S., she also had parts in 1996's Set It Off and 1997's Cinderella, and starred as Janie Egins on Eve, from 2003 to 2006.

The actress is survived by her husband, Leonard, and three children.