Halle Berry Poses in Only Boyfriend Van Hunt's T-Shirt in Sexy-Sweet Birthday Tribute

Halle Berry has a special birthday message for her boyfriend, Van Hunt. The 55-year-old actress posed in just her underwear and a shirt with Hunt's name on it in a series of sexy-sweet posts dedicated to her man, who turned 52.

“HERE’S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO,” her first message read on Tuesday, which just so happened to be International Women's Day. “It’s no wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are one and the same. There is no one I know who believes in, supports and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you ❤️ @vanhunt."

In addition to posting several pics on her feed, Berry also included a few candid pics of her and Hunt in her Instagram Stories.

Instagram

Instagram

Hunt also took to his Instagram to celebrate his birthday. The musician got sentimental as he wrote about International Women's Day and the crisis in Ukraine.

"For yrs, on my bday i would celebrate both international women's day and my bday. this yr, i just wanna say i'm glad to b n the position i'm n, as i watch the world come to grips with the fact that life is more complicated than good guys and bad guys. that these r suits we exchange with circumstances," he posted. "At his core, a man struggles with his own helplessness. what to do when physical violence is not n his toolkit. how to open his mouth and talk b4 the inner war leaks out sideways onto those who love and trust him. these are the lessons i have been trying to learn from the women n my life, bcuz as i understand it, this way of navigating a male-dominated society has ben their existence every day of their lives. so today i feel powerful, bcuz the women have taught me how to fight."

Berry has not been shy when it comes to celebrating the musician, whom she has been dating since September 2020. She most recently put up a cute post on Valentine’s Day. “❤️❤️❤️ love birds ❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned a photo set of her and the singer walking along the beach.

Berry and Hunt’s relationship has also had some been full of memorable moments. In January, the pair fooled the internet when they posted a picture that made it seem like they tied the knot over New Year’s Eve. Shortly after, the pair cleared the air, confirming that it was all just a joke.

Wedding bells could be in the stars for the couple, though. In January, Hunt again joked about the one thing that will land his lady a ring. "Maybe after 'Automatic Woman' is nominated for an Oscar and wins," he quipped about the song he worked on for her film, Bruised, during an appearance on the Domenick Nati Show. "With your help and your cigar, Domenick, it could happen, man."

Berry and Hunt are obviously very much in love -- and happy to share their bliss with the world. During an interview with ET, the Oscar-winning actress shared what it means to have her fans' supporting her romance.

“That makes me feel good too,” she said. “I feel like a lot of the public has gone on this journey with me, whether I like it or not, and my stuff has been out in the world. So it’s nice now to be in this place and I think maybe people are celebrating that for me.”