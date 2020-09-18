Halle Berry Reveals She's Dating Musician Van Hunt

The new man in Halle Berry's life is Van Hunt! Berry confirmed the news to her Instagram followers on Thursday.

The Oscar winner and mom of two shared a photo of herself smiling wide with a drink in hand and proudly rocking a T-shirt with the musician's name on it. "Now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽," she captioned her post.

Berry tagged Hunt in her pic, which he also posted on his Instagram. The 50-year-old "Seconds of Pleasure" singer captioned his pic, "There you go," and referred fans to a link to his merch store.

Though Thursday is the first time Berry has confirmed her romance with Hunt, she's dropped hints she was dating someone new. On July 19, she posted a romantic photo of herself cuddling up to a then-mystery man.

She followed up with a similar snap a month later.

Hunt, meanwhile, posted a pic of Berry planting a sweet kiss on his cheek two weeks ago. "Kisses land softly," he wrote at the time.

This is Berry's first public relationship since her marriage to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son, Maceo. The former couple filed for divorce in October 2015, but their divorce has moved slowly, with Berry recently filing to represent herself instead of an attorney.

Berry has been divorced twice before -- first from baseball player David Justice, whom she married in 1993, and then from singer Eric Benét, whom she married in 2001. She has a 12-year-old daughter, Nahla, with her ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry.

The 54-year-old actress spoke candidly about her past relationships in a February 2017 Q&A at the 2017 City Summit and Gala.

"I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved," she said. "[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it's going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That's what fairy tales taught me as a kid … and I'm kind of anti-fairy tales today."

"But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment," Berry added. "I've often felt guilty and responsible. I've suffered a lot of pain and anguish."

Still, she said she had no regrets.

"In every one of those situations, as hard -- and sometimes embarrassing -- as it was, I learned so much about myself," she said. "All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I'm grateful. But it has been hard. It's been a difficult part of my life."

