Halsey, Emily Ratajkowski & More Celebs Take to the Streets to Protest George Floyd's Death

While some celebrities are speaking out against police brutality or donating money to help pay for George Floyd protestors' bailouts, others are taking to the streets and joining the crowds.

Halsey, along with Yungblud, was spotted at the Los Angeles protests on Saturday. Cameras captured the two, wearing masks, as they held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and chanted with the people. And one point, they both took to Instagram Live to share video from the scene.

Machine Gun Kelly, as well as a group of his friends, also shared photos of themselves at the rally, calling for justice.

Emily Ratajkowski shared snapshots and updates from the Los Angeles protests.

"DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter," she captioned her slideshow. She also posted videos on her Instagram Story and shared updates on Twitter as the day went by.

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson continued to update his Instagram with videos from Saturday's protests. In one, he explained how the police were asking people to disperse but they were boxed in.

Rapper J. Role was also spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Floyd, a black man living in Minnesota, died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes when he was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli. Since Floyd's death, people have begun to protest in Minneapolis and across the nation. On Friday, the since-fired police officer who held down Floyd by his neck was arrested and charged with murder.

As protests continue, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrett announced that a curfew would be put into place. Curfews in Minneapolis and St. Paul, among other cities have also imposed a curfew, according to CBS News.

