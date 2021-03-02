'Hamilton' Is a 2-Time Golden Globe Nominee 6 Years After Its Broadway Debut

The film, which captured the original cast over three live stage performances in June 2016, is up for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, with Miranda nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

"So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on [Disney+] so you can watch it whenever you want," Manuel wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, [Golden Globes]. Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM"

Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM https://t.co/voiCEgpAGk — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2021

With eligibility requirements for awards season adjusted this year to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic, there has been some confusion about whether Hamilton would be able to compete this year. When it comes to the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loosely defines a musical as "a comedy or a drama in which songs are used in addition to spoken dialogue to further the plot," and ET has learned there is nothing in the Globes rules that says filmed stage plays are not eligible.

In addition to the Globes, Hamilton is also eligible for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which is treating the film as a TV movie and, thus, could be nominated in TV categories. However, it is ineligible to compete at the upcoming Academy Awards.

In fact, in 1997, the film academy added language to its rules that essentially barred recorded stage productions from competing at the Oscars. “Works that are essentially promotional or instructional are not eligible, nor are works that are essentially unfiltered records of performances,” the stipulation reads.

Simply put, the Disney+ film is not eligible for the 93rd Academy Awards because recorded stage performances are not eligible for awards consideration. Instead, it will have to be an honor just to be nominated at the Golden Globes.

The 2021 Golden Globes, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage.