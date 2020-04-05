Happy May the Fourth! Here's Everything 'Star Wars' You Can Watch on Disney Plus

May the Fourth stream with you. (And also with you.)

On this, the most punny of days to celebrate all things Star Wars, Disney+ is proving to be the one-stop-shop to mark the occasion. On Monday, the streamer launched a festive concept art takeover -- "like a commemorative gallery" -- and released a handful of new avatars, including Jabba the Hutt, Darth Maul, Captain Rex, a porg and more. Of course, there's all the content from a galaxy far, far away, too.

Here is everything Star Wars you can watch on Disney+ right now:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the Complete Skywalker Saga

With Episode IX arriving on Disney+ two months early, the entire Skywalker Saga -- from 1977's A New Hope through to last year's chapter-closing The Rise of Skywalker -- is available to stream in one place.

The Mandalorian, Season 1

Chapters 1 - 8 of the first live-action Star Wars television show are out now. Come for the titular bounty hunter's escapades at the outer reaches of the galaxy, stay for Baby Yoda.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Ahead of The Mandalorian season 2, take a behind-the-scenes look at how the first season was made in this eight-episode docuseries, featuring new footage and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

The Clone Wars, The Complete Series

All seven seasons of the animated series are streaming. After watching the series finale, "Victory and Death," make sure to check out ET's postmortem with EP Dave Filoni.

Rebels and More Star Wars Animated Series

Now that Clone Wars finally got its rightful ending, there's no better time to revisit seasons 1 - 4 of Star Wars Rebels. Star Wars Resistance, a number of LEGO Star Wars series and countless animated shorts are also available.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm's first anthology movie -- about the Rebel heroes who stole the plans for the Death Star -- is on Disney+, with the second standalone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, set to arrive July 9.