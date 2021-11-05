'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Reunites With Rupert Grint and More Weasleys

It's a Harry Potter reunion!

Tom Felton put a smile on Potterheads' faces when he shared a photo of himself with Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright and James Phelps. The actors are seen smiling for the selfie, which comes weeks away from the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 20th anniversary.

"Secretly draco always wanted to be a redhead," Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in the franchise, wrote. Wright, known as Ginny Weasley, commented, "Lol. There’s still time!" while Phelps, who was Fred Weasley, added "Same!"

While they didn't share any reason behind their reunion, the Harry Potter stars appear to be up to something (insert Snape GIF here).

Wright posted a photo of herself looking very excited, captioning the snap, "I just filmed something very exciting that made me very emotional," adding a lightning bolt.

Instagram Story

November 14 marks 20 years since the first movie was released. The eight-film franchise spanned from 2001 to 2011. Felton had told ET last October that he was trying to get the cast together for the 19th anniversary.

"I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright," he shared at the time. "I'm trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really."

As for Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, he told ET in July that he wasn't aware of any special celebration happening for the upcoming anniversary.

"I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year," Radcliffe said. "So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

He did, however, share one of his favorite scenes to film. The scene in question came while shooting the fourth movie, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, when Harry competed in the Triwizard Tournament.

Watch the video below to hear what he said.