Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are Inseparable While Spending Time in the U.K., Source Says

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are spending time in the former One Direction member's native country. A source tells ET that the pair is currently in the United Kingdom following the wrap of Don't Worry Darling, a film Wilde directed and Styles starred in.

"Harry and Olivia have been inseparable," the source says. "Of course that’s in part because they’ve been in a bubble for their film, but even in the days since it wrapped, they’re still spending all their time together."

The source notes that Wilde's ex, Jason Sudeikis, has had their two kids, Daisy, 4, and Otis, 6, in the U.K. while filming his show, Ted Lasso.

Now that Don't Worry Darling has wrapped in Los Angeles, Wilde has made her way across the pond to be with her children, with Styles, who is from the U.K., deciding to tag along, the source says. Styles, 27, and Wilde, 36, plan to quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 before being reunited with the kids, the source adds.

Last month, a source told ET that Wilde and Sudeikis, whose split became public in November, "ended amicably and both wanted to remain close and stay friends for the sake of their kids and because they have mutual respect and love for one another."

The sourced added that Sudeikis had hoped he and Wilde "would eventually reconcile and get back together."

"He has been really hurt and somewhat jealous that Olivia has moved on with Harry," the source said of the 45-year-old actor.

Romance rumors between Wilde and Styles sparked in January after they were snapped holding hands at a wedding. That same month, a source told ET that the two were growing close while working together, with another source adding that they balanced their relationship and their professional responsibilities well.

"Olivia and Harry are together for long days on set and have gotten to know each other really well, so it's all very organic," the first source said, adding that Wilde "wouldn't let a romantic relationship get in the way of a professional one, so anything they're doing is being done thoughtfully."

Earlier this month, Wilde praised Styles for taking on a supporting role in Don't Worry Darling.

"He infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity," she wrote in part of the British heartthrob. "He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."