Harry Styles Has a Fun Pajama Party in Bed in 'Late Night Talking' Music Video

Harry Styles is barely getting any sleep as he spends time in bed in his latest music video for “Late Night Talking.” In the visual for the single off his latest album, Harry’s House, the 28-year-old singer is fashion-forward in a set of brown-and-blue polka dot silk pajamas as he explores his bed with a series of partners.

“We've been doin' all this late night talkin'. 'Bout anythin' you want until the mornin.' Now you're in my life. I can't get you off my mind,” he sings.

Styles performs the tune as he takes trips -- while in different beds -- through various locations including a theater stage, an art gallery and even a busy street. Never alone, after the initial clip, the GRAMMY-winning artist is joined by various people as they rest in the beds. And he has no problem being the little spoon, before engaging in a massive pillow fight.

The “Late Night Talking” music video gave the star a chance to collaborate again with directors Bradley & Pablo, who filmed Styles' “Watermelon Sugar” music video.

Styles teased the new single and the video’s release on his official Harry Styles HQ Instagram page. “Late Night Talking. July 13th. 12pm ET,” he captioned the 13-second video clip that shows off his feet wiggling around in a pair of blue socks, while he whistles the tune, before it cuts to the singer smiling in bed.

“Late Night Talking” is the follow-up single to the chart-topping hit “As It Was," which has held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for nine weeks.

Styles is currently on the road for his Love on Tour tour in support of his latest album, Harry’s House. The video release comes a little over a week after Styles shared the “heartbreaking” news that he would have to cancel his concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, following a shooting at a shopping mall.