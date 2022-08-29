Harry Styles Has the Best Reaction to Fan Throwing Chicken Nuggets on Stage

It's going to take more than a few flying nuggets to phase Harry Styles.

The "As It Was" singer was forced to pause his performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night in New York City after discovering that a fan had thrown chicken nuggets on the stage. Styles took the incident in stride, showing his signature good humor in response.

"Interesting, very interesting approach. Who threw the chicken nugget?" he asked slyly, wielding one of the nuggets in his hand before finding another one at his feet. "I don't eat chicken, sorry. I don't eat meat."

Styles appears to find the audience member in question, tossing a nugget back in their direction and saying, "Here, have your nugget back," before offering some lighthearted teasing.

"First of all, this is cold, and I'm assuming very old. Would you like it back? Why? Alright, here you go. Don't eat it!," he cautions. "Now it's on the floor! Don't go looking for it, we'll get you another nugget."

Styles continues his Love on Tour shows, noticeably skipping Sunday's 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for a show of his own. He did, however, record a video message to accept the Album of the Year moon person for Harry's House.

"Hi, VMAs," he said in his speech. "I hope you're having a nice time. I'm Harry, thank you all so much for this award for Album of the Year. I know this is a fan-voted award. I would like to say thank you to all of my fans who voted. Thank you so, so much. I obviously would be holding it if it wasn't for you."

He continued, "I'd like to thank Tom and Tyler, who I made the album with, and everyone that worked on the album with me. I'm sorry can't be with you tonight -- about to go on stage just down the road. Have a wonderful evening and thank you so much."

