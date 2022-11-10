Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers.

"I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.

"But I am growing a human, right? Back pain, doing a little better. I’ve been doing physical therapy and then I tried the acupuncture once. I’m going to do acupuncture again. Making me a little nervous because I’ve only done it one other time years and years ago. But I do feel better so I’m gonna keep going, but all is good," she added.

Heather ended her video by sharing that she had an appointment to check on her son.

"I go see my baby boy today," she shared. "I’m so excited."

Instagram/Heather Rae El Moussa

Following her checkup, Heather shared a picture from her ultrasound. "He’s all snuggled up," she wrote on the picture of her son, along with a tag for her husband, Tarek El Moussa’s, official Instagram account.

Heather and Tarek, 41, announced that they were expecting their first child together in July. Tarek shares children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

Since sharing the news of their baby boy, Heather and Tarek have been keeping their fans updated.

Heather Rae El Moussa / Instagram

In October, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary, and babymoon with an oceanside trip. The mommy-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a set of pictures from their getaway.

"My little handsome boy," Heather wrote in a picture flashing her burgeoning belly for the camera.

On Halloween, Heather, Tarek, Taylor and Brayden were feeling festive, with Heather rocking a skeleton jumpsuit that had a little baby skeleton etched on the front.

The couple’s pregnancy comes after they got candid about their fertility journey with ET back in January.

"I think as a woman when you hear that, it really hits you and you think, 'Oh my god, what if I can never do this?' So when we started dating, right in the beginning, I talked to him about freezing my eggs, just in case, you know, even though we were both like, 'No.' I'm like, 'I want to do it just as an insurance policy,'" Heather explained.