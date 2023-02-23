Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Pose Nearly Nude for Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz stripped down in honor of their love! On Wednesday, the America's Got Talent judge and her husband celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary with some romantically risqué pics.

"Love of my life ❤️," Klum wrote by the post.

The model's dedication to her husband led with a video of her and Kaulitz sharing a kiss in bed. Turning up the romance, the video is followed by a picture of a cake that reads "4 years" and a photo of red balloons filling the ceiling.

Klum ends her carousel with a picture of her and the Tokio Hotel guitarist sharing a kiss while they each stand shirtless for a photo.

Klum, 49, and Kaulitz, 33, secretly tied the knot in 2019. In 2021, the model opened up to ET about their romantic marriage.

"I mean, I found my match, finally, like I am very romantic and I do a lot of weird things, like I leave notes everywhere and I do a lot of things for him and it's beautiful when you get that back from your partner," she said. "And it's the first time I feel like I really have a partner to do everything with."

Klum, who has been married twice before, noted that the third time around is in fact, the charm.

"Yeah, I mean, it took a while, you know, I'm going to be 48 and it's the third time, the third time's the charm," she said of her marriage to the musician.

Klum is the mother of four children. However, expanding her family is not completely out of the question.

During a game of "Ja or Ne" (yes or no in Klum's native German) on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the judge was posed with the question, "Would you ever have another baby?" And while the aim of the game is to provide yes or no answers, Klum said she falls somewhere in the middle on the topic.

"Sometimes it's like ne...ja, ne, ja, ne, ja, ne, ja, ne, ja. It depends what day it is. Sometimes I'm here, sometimes I'm here," Klum quipped, waving her paddle back and forth. "I mean, it's a lot. I've done it four times. And then I breastfed eight months each time, and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row."

"Again, I have an 18, a 17 and a 16 and a 13, so I was like," she added, making a snapping gesture with her fingers to signal the quick succession of her children.

After Hudson offered to babysit, Klum changed her response to "Ja," telling the talk show host, "No, I waited a long time, so maybe 'Ja.'"